LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is honoring its late co-founder and longtime former CEO David Jones Sr. with three community projects.

The Humana Foundation plans to donate $2 million to the Parklands at Floyds Fork.

Humana will install a new plaque outside the entrance to the Humana building on Main Street, as well as commissioned by Louisville artist and sculptor Ed Hamilton.

Jones died in September at the age of 88, just weeks after the passing of his wife Betty. He was a graduate of Male High School and the University of Louisville.

Humana is now one of the nation's largest health insurance companies and is ranked 56th in the Fortune 500.

