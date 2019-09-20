LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The visitation for Humana's co-founder David Jones has been announced.

David Jones passed away on September 18. Jones public visitation will be September 23 from 1 -5:30 p.m. at the Gheens Foundation Lodge at the Parklands.

Jones funeral service will be private.

Jones is a native of Louisville, Jones graduated from Male High School and the University of Louisville before being admitted to Harvard Law, and later Yale.

Jones was married to his wife Betty, who also passed away earlier this year, for 65 years.

