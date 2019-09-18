LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. passed away early Wednesday morning. Jones was 88.

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said Jones made a significant difference in the lives of people both in Louisville and around the world.

"As co-founder of Humana, he planted a seed that today has grown into a company that serves millions of people in their healthcare needs, helping them live healthier and happier lives," Broussard said. "I don’t think we could ever measure the positive impact he has made, especially in his hometown of Louisville.”

A native of Louisville, Jones graduated from Male High School and the University of Louisville before being admitted to Harvard Law, and later Yale.

Jones was married to his wife Betty, who also passed away earlier this year, for 65 years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.