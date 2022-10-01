Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville

Company leaders said they hope to bring a whole new team approach to senior care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors.

The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.

Company leaders said they hope to bring a whole new team approach to senior care.

“We bring a multitude of resources. more than just primary care. we do have primary care physicians. but we wrap the care team with things like clinically integrated pharmacist, behavioral health specialists licensed social workers an RN health coach,” Nick Judd said.

CenterWell said they chose to open their locations in places that have historically been underserved.

They said they hope they can bring more access to healthcare for residents in those communities.

