FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Republicans made human trafficking a priority this legislative session, dubbing it “House Bill 2”, and it cleared its first hurdle on the General Assembly’s 40th day of this 60 day session.

A House committee unanimously passed HB 2, it now heads to a full vote which leaders suggest could happen by week’s end. The hearing comes just days after a high-profile human trafficking sting led to seven arrests by Louisville Metro Police. State Representative Suzanne Miles saw that coverage, the 7th District Republican sponsored this bill and today brought her bill before the committee.

RELATED: 7 arrested in Louisville human trafficking investigation

If it becomes law, HB 2 backers say it will make the job easier for those on the front but, more importantly. this priority bill will take a bite out of this crime, save victims and give them new options for life after human trafficking.

“I think it's more prevalent than you realize”, said Representative Miles, “and I think that we have several victims out there that don't realize that they are a victim of this process.”

How the bill would strengthen existing bill

Rep. Miles says HB 2 tightens Kentucky law by aligning it with federal definitions. It also removes a loophole in the sex offender registry that currently does not require those convicted of sex trafficking someone over 18 to register as a sex offender.

The bill also makes it easier for investigators to run stings that allows an officer to pose a minor. Currently, a judge has to rule whether police acted properly if they lured a suspect through a sting.



The bill will allow law enforcement to add human trafficking awareness signage to truck stops educating the public and potential victims who may not know they're victims.



Those who survive human trafficking often struggle to recover. A state fund was set up which takes fines paid by those convicted and sets it aside for victims to help in recovery. But HB 2 supporters say that there's no legal mechanism to give the funds. This plan, they claim, will create the mechanism and in turn give real relief to those who need it most.

If you want to report human trafficking call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at: (888) 373-7888.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.