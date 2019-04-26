LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a lesson in self-defense you won't want to miss.

Michelle Manu is experienced in hula dance, martial arts, and weapons making. She is in Louisville this weekend presenting the Super Hero Experience program, or SHE, at Highland Kenpo. This workshop combines all of Manu's experiences and turns hula dance into real life self-defense against several threats including choking, zip ties, and attacks with weapons.

SHE classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. These workshops are for women only due to the sensitive nature of the content and no recording is committed.

See some of these skills in action:

For the public, courses in the Hawaiian combat art Lua will also be provided from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The movements of Kaihewalu Lua are based on land, sea, and air animals, as well as nature element movements.

Single tickets for a SHE or Lua workshop is $110.00 and group packages are available. All of the proceeds from this weekend's events will benefit the Center for Women and Families. You can learn more about the workshops and register for a workshop here.

VIDEO: Brooke Hasch learns self-defense moves from Michelle Manu

