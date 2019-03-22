ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The Kentucky Cardinal Inn is likely a total loss after a fire destroys most of the building, but now a former police chief is hoping the victims' futures can be salvaged.

Chuck Ashley of Vine Grove has started a relief fund on Facebook which can be found here if you'd like to donate.

Eleven people have donated $395 of the $2,000 goal as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire broke out just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 642 East Dixie Avenue.

