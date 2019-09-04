LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A non-profit that specializes in addiction recovery is stepping up to help those awaiting an organ transplant. Volunteers of America is partnering with Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates.

The mission is simple: increase the amount of people registering to become an organ donor. One-thousand people are waiting for an organ right now and that's just in Kentucky, nationally the number grows to 114,000.

It's a waiting list nobody wants to find themselves on, "Twenty-two families will go to sleep tonight knowing they lost a loved one because an organ was not available on time," says Shelley Snyder. Snyder is the Executive Director at Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates. That's why Volunteers of America has partnered up with KODA.

Volunteers of America is a leader in addiction recovery services. "I knew nothing but prison and drugs. I started using at 12, I was arrested at 19," says Rickey Green who is a graduate of their Men's Recovery Program. He's now a partner of a local business and founder of another, "Proudly I get to stand here and sign up to become an organ dononr and set an example for others in recovery."

By becoming an organ donor, Green is setting an example and shattering any misconception of who a donor can be.

"The biggest miss we hear, the biggest misunderstanding we hear is that I'm too old to donate or I'm too sick," Snyder says. In fact, the oldest donor in Kentucky was 84-years-old and saved three lives. Volunteers of America realized that some people are unaware that you don't have to be healthy and young to register, anyone can.

They are the first non profit in the area to register both employees and clients as organ donors. Recovering addicts can be donors.Those who overdose on drugs can be donors, "I lost my daughter Veronica to a drug overdose July, 2017, says Carrie Parsley.

VOA is not only educating recovering addicts, but also families of addicts, "She would be very proud to know that I'm doing this in her honor that I'm talking about it. And she would be very proud to know that there is a program out there for young mothers that have the addiction that she had." Parsley's daughter saved three lives, "She thought more of other people and I'm very proud to say that I'm part of this. I did become an organ donor this year, it took me a while, and I encourage anyone who hasn't become an organ donor that it's a wonderful opportunity."

Today kicked off that partnership as KODA and Volunteers of America asked those in attendance to take one minute to register. So far, they've already had a hundred-six employees register.

State Senator Julie Raque Adams was also there and talked about her recent success with Senate Bill 77.