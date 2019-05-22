LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a prominent smell. Mercaptan is put in to best detect natural gas. It has an odor similar to rotten eggs. If you do smell it, the American Gas Association says to get out fast. You should leave immediately. If it's outside, get out of the area.

You don't want to do anything that makes a spark. Like lighting a match, turning on appliances, starting a car or even using a telephone. When you are away from the smell, you should call 911 or your gas utility immediately.

According to Jeffersonville Police, natural gas started entering the home on Assembly Road at 4:54 Saturday evening. Twelve hours later, early Sunday morning is when an unknown source ignited the gas and the explosion occurred. We don't know what caused the natural gas to come into the house.

There are plug-in carbon monoxide and explosive gas detector's that you can buy. They give you updates and will alarm you of unsafe levels.

Brownsboro Hardware and Paint will have detectors in stock on Friday. The Home Depot in Jeffersonville says you can order some online and they are looking into ordering some as well.

MORE | Gas filled Jeffersonville home approximately 12 hours leading up to explosion

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.