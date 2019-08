LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Building Waterfront Park in the late ’80s and ’90s had its challenges but it was also a lot of fun. Including the time the Mayor and the head of Waterfront Park got a call from the President of a South American country about obtaining the Big 4 Bridge.



In this new Proffitt Report Podcast, recorded with David Karem, the retiring president of Waterfront Park, he tells me its probably the quirkiest part of the park's early history.

