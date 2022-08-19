Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment

Customers who feel uneasy can simply take a drop of their drink, rub it into the stickers provided and wait to see if it changes colors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here.

Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults.

Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your bag, the new testing kits have been distributed to bars and restaurants in the Highlands to help give you peace of mind that your drink has not been tampered with.

"We can keep these out here just as easy as we keep bar napkins out. And like the straws out," said Jordan Hincks, the Bar Manager for Dundee Tavern. "They'll be like, kind of discreetly like on the corners or like under the draft lines."

Hincks said, to see these alcohol testing trips making their rounds is exciting for her team.

The Alcohol and Beverage Control is equipping 50 bars and restaurants in the Highlands with these kits.

Something District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong said was absolutely necessary.

"All of us go out, you put something down, you walk away, maybe you come back, and you're like, you know what, I would just feel better, if I checked," said Councilwoman Chambers-Armstrong.

The program is something she said can even be extended beyond businesses.

"Could we get them into health clinics? Can we get them into our universities? What are the other places that we could get these and just have them around so that folks have them," said Councilwoman Chambers-Armstrong.

One extra step Hincks team is taking involves making sure all of their bartenders are TIPS certified.

It stands for Training for Intervention Procedures, something they pay for for all of their bartenders.

"We want to ensure and you know, make sure that you know you're comfortable and that we see it and that you put that full trust in us. But it's really an environmental safety," said Hincks.

Both saying they feel this could be the difference in someone being able to make it home safe.