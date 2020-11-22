Louisville gyms, fitness companies adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions

Restricting indoor group fitness classes was one of the new restrictions that came from Governor Beshear this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of new COVID-19 cases sweeping the city and Governor Andy Beshear is saying it's time to make some real change.

This week, restaurants had to stop indoor dining and fitness centers had to say goodbye to group classes.

Kathleen Brinch, owner of Shred415 Highlands and Hurstborne, says they were expecting some sort of announcement so they had a plan in place.

"Initially we were really disappointed about the cancelation of group fitness classes but we absolutely understand that what has to happen has to happen," Brinch said. "So we'll continue to do outdoor classes, when we originally closed we switched completely to livestream, so we also have that option that will start implementing next week."

And additionally to those two options, starting today they have open gym.

"Instead of a group class our instructors are creating guided workouts that they can follow on their own," Brinch said.

They are providing every opportunity possible to cater to their current clients, and appeal to new ones during this pandemic...but that doesn't mean these changes have been easy. Shred415 is centered around their classes, so because instructors can't teach, they are taking on new roles and helping out in different capacities.

"As it is such a blow to our business, it is such a blow to our employees," Brinch said. "To where they are still employed there are still getting paid and they are still a part of this community because that's what it's really all about."

Brinch said she's keeping a positive attitude and hoping they can open up their classes in just a few weeks.

