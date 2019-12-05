LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lash back from Governor Matt Bevin saying he plans to appeal the federal ban announced yesterday against a Kentucky abortion law.

"We profoundly disagree with the court's decision and will take this case all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary, to protect unborn children from being dismembered limb by limb while still alive. We intend to appeal today's decision to the Sixth Circuit, and we are confident that this statute will ultimately be upheld," he said in a statement from his office.

The law would effectively end second-trimester abortions in the state. House Bill 454 gives women 11 weeks to decide if they want to keep their child. Anyone who violates it would also be guilty of a class D felony.

While a federal judge has put the decision making on pause after a ban was put into effect Friday, other states have passed similar laws just this year.

Less than 5 months into 2019 a lot has happened regarding abortions around the country. People both for and against the procedures are ready for a fight at the highest level, in front of the supreme court. And while conversations continue in Kentucky, states like Georgia, Ohio and Alabama, have even more controversial discussions.

On Tuesday, Georgia's governor signed the heartbeat bill into law, banning abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy...when many women don't yet they are pregnant. The bill also includes a penalty for anyone who performs abortions up to 10 years in prison.

Georgia isn't alone, the Ohio governor signed their fetal heartbeat ban in April which takes effect in July.

One of the biggest discussions is happening in Alabama after a vote was delayed after people were angry exceptions were taken out of the bill for victims of rape and incest. Their bill would make abortion a felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

Abortion has been brought back and forth to the legislature in Kentucky in just the last few years.4 bills alone were signed by Bevin in late March. All of which could affect what happens next.

But one of those bills was the fetal heartbeat bill which was signed into law, and then blocked by a federal judge once the ACLU filed suit.

One of the others signed was the complete ban on abortion...it says if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the supreme court, abortion would be banned in Kentucky.

