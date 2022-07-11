Louisville Slugger Factory now making special 2022 World Series bats

Astros fans can get their hands on one of four editions of the commemorative bat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Slugger Bat Factory has started making 2022 World Series Champion bats.

On Saturday, the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in game six of the World Series, winning the championship title.

This was Houston's second championship. The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal.

Now Astros fans can get their hands on one of four editions of the special World Series Commemorative bat.

Prices for the special bats range from $20 to $500, depending on the style of bat.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.

