LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are about 5,000 vacant and abandoned properties across metro Louisville.

“That doesn't mean 5,000 vacant and dilapidated homes sitting on these lots. We are talking about a lot that somebody owns,” Kitty McKune said.

McKune is the chief revitalization officer and general counsel for New Directions Housing Corporation, a non-profit focused on housing issues. Vacant and abandoned properties are an issue that has been ongoing for years, and has a number of harmful impacts on the city.

"It reduces property values in different neighborhoods and it's an incredible drag on the ability of some of these neighborhoods to reach their full worth, their full value,” McKune said.

Abandoned properties could also facilitate crime nearby, another impact McKune said can hinder a neighborhood’s ability to revitalize.

"If you lived next to a vacant and abandoned property where there were needles surrounding it, or trash or whatever, and it was there every single day, how would you feel?” McKune questioned.

She said abandoned homes leave neighbors feeling as though they’ve been forgotten, which is why the group wants to take action on those homes. New Directions Housing puts together a report every year, but this year's report took in more input than ever before. McKune said she believes people seem to be paying more attention now to revitalizing west-end neighborhoods, along with the Old Louisville and Limerick areas.

The group is dedicating its meetings in 2019 to discussing possible solutions and actions it can take, as well as hearing input form neighborhood and city leaders about what each neighborhood needs. One idea McKune said she has seen other cities utilize is artistic upkeep. Rather than demolishing each abandoned home, by city crews going out to board up broken windows or even paint clear boarding to look as though they’re windows, can be more cost-effective and appealing to the eye.

"It establishes someone's watching this house, someone wants to take care of this house. now whether that's true detriment to people who want to break into these houses for shelter or for theft or whatever, that remains to be seen,” McKune said.

New Directions knows its efforts will need to involve collaboration with metro government and other housing groups.

"We don't have all the answers. We're one organization. We know that we can't solve this on our own,” McKune said. "There's no simple answers, there's no single cure."

You can find more information on New Directions, or how to find resources if you want to take action on abandoned or vacant properties in your area here.