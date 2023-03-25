'Housearama' shows off new, remodeled homes in west Louisville while promoting ownership

Saturday’s event featured six homes in three different west Louisville neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative highlights homeownership in west Louisville.

Housearama was designed to play a significant role in improving low-income neighborhoods by working to increase new home construction and renovations of existing homes.

Realtors say they hope events like this can bridge the “9th Street Divide.”

“To highlight the areas of west Louisville and eliminate that divide – getting past 9th Street, that’s what this initiative is about. It’s about getting people to go through overlooked properties that are affordable and good quality and that are available right here in the community,” Tamika Jackson of Noir Realty said.

Organizers say by bringing in first-time homebuyers, they hope to create opportunities for learning, growth and collaboration along with diversity in west Louisville.

