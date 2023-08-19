Here are the properties being shown as part of the upcoming Housearama in west Louisville

The Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. launched the program to help revitalize overlooked neighborhoods in the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the Housearama that happened in March 2023.

Are you in the market for a new home?

On Aug. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., select homes in west Louisville will be open for showings as part of Housearama. All of the houses are either newly built or renovated.

According to its website, the Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. launched the program to help revitalize overlooked neighborhoods in the nation.

This is the second Housearama that's happened in west Louisville this year.

The properties being shown are:

All of the houses are in the Parkland, Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods.

Any low- to moderate-income homebuyers can get assistance through the city's Down Payment Assistance Program. The program helps with down payments and closing costs.

