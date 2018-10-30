GEORGETOWN, Ky. — — Another prominent political figure made a stop in Kentucky to show support for Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon. The factory is in Scott County, home to Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

McGrath is vying for Barr's sixth district seat in Congress in what's expected to be a very close race.

But there was no mention from Ryan of the election or the race between Barr and McGrath. He instead focused on his biggest accomplishment as Speaker of the House: tax reform.

"Since this tax law has passed, we've seen a complete turnaround. We now have one of the most competitive tax codes in the industrialized world," Ryan said.

He emphasized there's been job growth in America in factories like Toyota's since the tax cuts were passed.

"We see American businesses now really being able to compete with foreign competition and as a result American businesses are expanding, American jobs are being added. We now have more jobs being offered in America than people looking for jobs in America."

Both Ryan and Barr didn't mention the tariffs on steel and aluminum until one employee sitting in the audience asked about the impact the tariffs are having on the automobile industry.

"Obviously ths is a very trade sensitive industry and we realize the price of steel and the price of aluminum has gone up because of the tariffs," Barr said. "My view and I think the Speaker's view as a long-time free-trader is that the ideal level of a tariff is zero. A tariff is a tax. So where I want to go with these negotiations eventually is zero tariffs on all sides of every border."

Ryan agreed with Barr's comments on the tariffs, adding "The goal of all of this, and it's becoming more clearly in sight, is to get better agreements with our allies."

Barr's competitor, McGrath, has stated she's against the tax reform bill, saying it benefits corporations and the wealthy.

Ryan isn't the only big player from Washington to bring attention to the race between McGrath and Barr.

Earlier in October, President Donald Trump visited Richmond, Ky. for a Make America Great Again rally and to show support for Barr. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden visited Owingsville, Ky. to stump for McGrath.

Trump emphasized his support for Barr again Tuesday morning saying in a tweet, "Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky, who just had a great debate with his Nancy Pelosi run opponent, has been a winner for his State. Strong on Crime, the Border, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets and 2nd Amendment, we need Andy in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement!"

McGrath has criticized Barr for is loyalty to Republican leaders and the president by consistently voting along party lines. But Tuesday, Barr disagreed with a statement President Trump made during an interview with Axios. Trump said he plans to move toward ending birthright citizenship.

"The constitution can't be changed by an executive order. But we do join the administration in their efforts to secure our border. So on that point, we are in agreement with the administration, we do need to secure the border but you cant do anything that's inconsistent with the constitution," Barr said.

