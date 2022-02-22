2 injured following house fire in Portland neighborhood

Officials said a person was trying to remove gasoline from a generator next to a working propane space heater inside the home when the fire started.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Louisville Fire Department said two people were injured after a propane space heater sparked a house fire Tuesday morning.

Maj. Bobby Cooper said crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 500 block of N. 34th St. in the Portland neighborhood around 10:45 a.m. They arrived three minutes after receiving the call to find a fire at a single-story home.

The department was able to get the fire contained in about 10 minutes.

Cooper said there were two people inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape on their own. One of them was treated at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

The house sustained major damage, but crews were able to protect the house next door from experiencing any significant damage, Cooper said. No firefighters were injured.

Once the fire was contained, arson investigators with the Louisville Fire Department responded to look into the cause.

According to Cooper, they determined that the fire was caused by the "accidental ignition of gasoline vapors."

He said a person inside the home was trying to remove gasoline from a generator next to a working propane space heater inside the home. During the process, the vapors ignited, starting the fire.

