Fireworks possible link to house fire, several other fires in Louisville area

For all of us, fireworks mark the 4th of July. For first responders, so do the fires that follow.

ANCHORAGE, Ky. — Crews around Kentuckiana spent Sunday night putting out fires, many of them were caused by 4th of July fireworks.

"All week long everybody has been advising folks," Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key said. "When you do these fireworks be careful where you put them off."

Still, the calls came in. Firefighters jumped into action and some wished people would have listened.

"We want them to have fun and have a show but sometimes we wish our advice was headed a little more," Key said.

The Zoneton Fire Department responded to several 4th of July flames, from grass fires to a literal dumpster fire that, Key agreed, sums up the night.

In the Owl Creek Subdivision of Anchorage, a home was caught in flames. Anchorage Middletown Fire Department Lt. Col. Matt Goolsby said they got the call at 3:53 a.m. Monday. He said smoke alarms went off and alerted the family, everyone got out safely.

But, the fire caused a lot of damage to the home on Night Hawk Court.

By midday Monday, crews had come and tarped the back wall and roof. You could see burns up the back of the home and broken windows out front.

Neighbors said that families were lighting fireworks in the street Sunday night.

Lt. Col. Goolsby said that might have been a factor.

"Right now, the preliminary information just indicates that fireworks may be a factor in this fire," he said.

Even on Monday night, the sound of fireworks echoed through downtown Louisville. With that in mind, here's a refreshing on how to safely light them off.

Fireworks Checklist

Have a 5 Gallon bucket nearby.

Light fireworks on a firm, level surface.

Stay away from dead grass and anything else that could spread a fire.

When you're done, submerge the fireworks in the water.

make sure there are no embers and it's not hot to touch.

dispose of the fireworks away from your home and anything else that could spread a fire.

