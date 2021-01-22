House fire under control in Portland neighborhood

MetroSafe said the fire was reported around 3:17 p.m. and crews have it under control.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire crews in Louisville responded to a house fire in the Portland neighborhood Friday afternoon. It happened near 23rd and Rowan Streets.

There are no reported injuries and no one needed to be rescued.

