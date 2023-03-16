4 people displaced after house fire in Portland neighborhood

Louisville Fire officials say the home is a "total loss" after a space heater caused a fire early Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people are left without a home after a fire engulfed a two-story house in Louisville's Portland neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, 25 firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of North 27th Street, according to an LFD press release.

Louisville Fire Department crews were at the scene, taming the enormous flames overtaking the home. It took them about 35 minutes to control the fire.

No injuries were reported. No damage was done to the neighboring homes. The house that caught fire is a "total loss", according to Louisville Fire officials.

Four adults living in the house are now displaced after the fire. Red Cross is helping these individuals find homes.

According to Louisville Fire officials, a space heater caused the fire.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.