Red Cross helping displaced family after neighboring house goes up in flames

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Red Cross is helping a displaced family after a neighboring house went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in the Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Fire and Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said they received the call at 5:26 p.m. and they were on the scene in four minutes.

He said 33 firefighters helped and they got the fire under control at 5:49 p.m.

The 2-story vacant house was considered a total loss, and neighboring houses received moderate damage Cooper said.

One of the neighboring houses was vacant, and the other was occupied; he said those in the other house got out safely and the Red Cross is helping them.

Cooper added no injuries were reported and arson is investigating.

