Fire destroys home in Park DuValle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville firefighters say an unattended candle is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in Park Duvalle.

Crews responded to the home on Hemlock Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found heavy flames coming from the building.

It took nearly 30 firefighters almost an hour to get the fire under control.

One person who lived at the home was treated for a minor injury at the scene.



No one else was hurt.

