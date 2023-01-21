'We're going to miss them': Family remembers victims of Bullitt County house fire during procession

The victims' bodies were escorted to Trowbridge Funeral Home by the Lebanon Junction Fire Department.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Saturday, hundreds in the community of Lebanon Junction gathered at Trowbridge Funeral Home as the bodies of a pregnant woman and two 6-year-old girls, who died in a house fire, were transported there.

According to Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings, 27-year-old Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Reagan Maraman were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning.

Toogood was six months pregnant. Billings said they confirmed that Reagan is the daughter of Toogood's boyfriend, Billy Maraman. Billy also lived in the house and survived the fire.

"They loved life, they were always so excited to color or play hide and seek, they were so smart, they was improving everyday," Billy said.

Saturday, the victims’ family underscored what a light the three were.

“Everyone here knows Haisley and Reagan and Eryn, and we're going to miss them,” Marqueita Wibbels, Haisley Heath’s grandmother, said.

Wibbels said her 6-year-old granddaughter loved to play with her baby dolls and take care of her family一in particular her siblings and baby cousins.

“Haisley definitely loved her mommy. She's definitely going to be missed,” Wibbles said.

Billings confirmed that all the victims died from smoke inhalation. Chief Adam Heath says firefighters found there were no working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire. He urged everyone who doesn't have a smoke detector to install one.

Days later, it continues to be a somber reminder on the minds of many heavy hearts.

"Everybody here knows everybody and it's just a true blessing to have that in our community,” Wibbles said.

The community has wrapped itself around the family, enduring unthinkable tragedy. They say in the coming days and weeks they'll be focused on planning funeral processions, emphasizing how community support helps keep them going.

“You can go to any corner and you will see someone you know that will support you and love you and comfort you,” Wibbles said.

