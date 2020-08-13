Investigators on scene of possible Meade County house explosion with multiple injuries

Meade County and Ekron Fire are reporting they responded to a house explosion at the intersection of Old Ekron Road and Happy Ridge Road.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — First responders in Meade County are on the scene of a reported house explosion involving several injuries.

Meade County and Ekron Fire responded to a house explosion at the intersection in the 900 block of Old Ekron Road near Happy Ridge Road around 11:58 a.m. Thursday.

Four people were injured in the explosion, investigators confirm.

At least one person was taken to the hospital via helicopter and two were taken by EMS. A spokesperson for Meade County says juveniles were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated. WHAS11 has a crew on its way to the scene.

