Louisville firefighters tame house fire on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant property and a currently occupied home were up in flames in Louisville's California neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the early morning.

Louisville Fire Department dispatched firefighters in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway at 4:25 a.m., by 4:28 a.m. they were on the scene, according to a LFD press release.

The fire started in a two-story, vacant house and spread to a two-story house that was currently being lived in.

It took approximately 45 minutes and 25 firefighters to get the fire under control at 5:14 a.m.

Significant damage was done to both properties although no injuries have been reported. One occupant, however, is left displaced due to the fire.

LFD Arson Bureau is currently investigating.

