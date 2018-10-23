Do you live in a divided house? You know, one person is a die-hard University of Louisville fan while the other is a University of Kentucky fan. Well, here's a way you can have some fun this Halloween. Below, we have provided easy to use pumpkin carving stencils. Print them out, carve away and display them with pride so the whole neighborhood knows who you are rooting for.
What you will need:
- Computer
- Printer
- Tape
- Carving tools
Instructions
- Place your pumpkin on a large stable table and put down some newspapers.
- Grab your carving tools and cut a hole in the top around the stem. (Make the hole bigger than your hand so you can scoop out the guts and seeds
- Tape your pattern to the pumpkin
- Use one of your tools to poke holes around the dark shaded parts of the template.
- Remove the pattern and cut the smallest areas first. Then work your way to the larger areas.
- Clean up and place a candle inside.
- Read here on how you can make your pumpkin last longer
To download these stencils:
In Google Chrome and FireFox, just right click on the image and then click on "Save Image as" and save it to your desktop.
In Microsfot Edge and Explorer, just right click on the image and then click on "Save picture as" and save it to your desktop.
UofL and UK Pumpkin Carving Stencils
App users, click here to see the UofL Cardinal Pumpkin Stencil>
App users, click here to see the University of Kentucky (UK) Pumpkin Stencil
App users, click here to see the University of Kentucky Wildcat (UK) Pumpkin Stencil
More Kentucky Pumpkin ideas from Pinterest
App users, click here to see more Kentucky pumpkin ideas from Pinterest