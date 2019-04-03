LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A bill that could help save lives statewide is now one vote away from Governor Matt Bevin’s desk.

A House committee passed Senate Bill 167, sponsored by Senator Julie Raque Adams.

While the bill primarily focuses on reorganizing parts of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, it would also change the way one becomes an organ donor.

Currently, people typically sign up when they get their driver’s license but with license laws changing, organ donation associations are concerned.

The bill would allow people to register online.

It’s now on the way to the full House for a vote and if passed, the bill will go to Bevin for his signature.