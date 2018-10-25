ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) — Hardin County officials say that Houdini, the beloved goat that frequents Interstate 65, is on the road to recovery.

According to a press release, Houdini suffered a broken front leg, just below the knee, from a traffic mishap. His leg has been splinted so it can heal on its own and Hardin County Animal Care and Control Veterinarian Dr. Jessica Perpich says that his recovery time is approximately 30 days.

"Houdini will lead a perfectly happy life in retirement," Dr. M.K. Keller, said. Keller is the owner of the Plantation Veterinary Clinic in Hodgenville, KY.

Once Houdini can walk on his own, he will be moved to a better location more conducive to his way of life. He will continue to be supervised by Hardin County Animal Care and Control, as he will require continued medical attention for the next 30-45 days.

Houdini has a rather large fan base, and those fans are continuing to offer assistance with his care. Financial donations can be made through Friends of the Hardin County Animal Shelter by visiting fohcas.org/donate. The shelter asks that donations are earmarked for the "Houdini Fund".

Resource donations such as feed or hay should be delivered to the Hardin County Animal Shelter, located at 220 Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown. Those donations will be used to assist with Houdini's care and recovery and any excess donations will be used to help other animals in the shelter.

For more information about Houdini and his recovery at the Hardin County Animal Shelter, you can visit their Facebook page or website. You can also call (270) 769-3428.

