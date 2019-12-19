LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newest hotels has been nominated for USA today's best new hotels of 2019.

Hotel Distil is located on the historic Whiskey Row is one of 20 new hotels that were nominated.



Distil is up against hotels in cities like San Diego, Aspen, and New Orleans.



The hotel opened in October with more than 200 guest rooms, a steakhouse, and an outdoor rooftop bar.



You can vote for Hotel Distil once a day until December 30.

