Food waivers approved for western Kentucky residents

Three waivers were approved to help western Kentucky tornado survivors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits who lost food as a result of the severe weather Dec. 10 can receive waivers to replace the food according to a recent press release.

Current SNAP participants can request replacement waivers by calling the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) at 855-306-8959 or visit the county DCBS office. These can be requested until Jan. 8.

A different waiver approved Dec. 23 provides automatic benefits to some people in Warren County, Hickman County, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Auburn and Pembroke. This is for people who received their benefits before the weather hit.

A third approved waiver will allow people to buy hot food through approved SNAP retailers until Jan. 17 in western Kentucky. Check here if your county is on the list.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in the press release that because many Kentucky residents evacuated to shelters they cannot store or cook food due to lack of access.

USDA Southeast Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor said, “This waiver is a vital step to keep SNAP participants healthy and moving forward as they recover from the recent tornado storm damage.”

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) said they will consider more waivers as needed.

