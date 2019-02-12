ELIZABETH, Ind — Your time to gamble on the boat at the Horsehoe casino in southern Indiana is just about up. It closes on December 12.

That is when the new $90 million casino, Caesars Southern Indiana, opens. It will feature new restaurants, games and sportsbook for on-site sports betting

Indiana lawmakers allowed riverboat casinos to make the move to dry land in 2015.

MORE | Horseshoe Casino changes name to Caesars Southern Indiana

MORE | Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.