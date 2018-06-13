LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana has broken ground on a new $85 million casino entertainment complex in Harrison County.

The event was held on Wednesday morning, June 13, for the completely land-based casino at Horseshoe.

The project will move the casino floor onto land from its current riverboat location. A 100,000-square foot, single-level facility will be created. That space will include a casino, restaurants, entertainment venue and retail outlets.

