Hoosiers reflect on Ginsburg's impact and legacy

Hoosiers who have crossed paths with the late Supreme Court justice remember her for her integrity and tough questioning when hearing cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That is no exception in Indiana.

The Supreme Court justice has had respect across the legal community. Some with Indiana ties have had personal interactions with Ginsburg.

Bill Hodes had already been a professor at IU for nearly 20 years when he decided to reach out to Justice Ginsburg — a teacher and mentor.

At 53 years old, he took a job that usually goes to people right out of law school, clerking on the Supreme Court for Justice Ginsburg.

"It was intense, difficult, very high pressure," Hodes said.

He said what stood out was Ginsburg's attention to detail.

"She always stressed to us the key thing is not the result. It was getting it right. By that she meant craft," Hodes said. "And she was absolutely a bear on that."

Scott Chinn also noticed those qualities when he argued a case before the Court in 2000.

"She asked me four questions in my short time before the court. They were — candidly — very, very good questions, and so much so that she was really kind of exposing the weaknesses in our positions and the weaknesses in our case, as any good Justice will do. But her questions were particularly effective," Chinn said.

Thomas Fisher is Indiana's solicitor general and has argued four cases before the court.

"I think she represented excellence in the law and when I would prepare for arguments, I would think in particular what questions Justice Ginsburg would likely ask," Fisher said.

Although much of the attention is focused on the political ramifications of the Court vacancy, Fisher said it's important to also reflect on the nation’s loss.

"You may not agree with her on all of the philosophy, but my goodness, what a towering figure. What an impact she has had on law and consequently on America," Fisher said.