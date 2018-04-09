LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The visitation is happening on Tuesday for Churchill Downs ambassador John Asher.

He died of a heart attack Monday, Aug. 27, at the age of 62. He was a loving family man and well known across the Derby community.

The visitation is at Churchill Downs' Triple Crown Room in the Jockey Club Suites. It goes until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The public is welcome to attend.

Asher's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Cathedral of the Assumption.

Churchill Downs started its final farewell to Asher with quite a tribute. The track wanted to make sure John Asher was honored the best way it knew how and did just that.

Around 9 a.m., his hearse traveled a mile and a quarter around the track. Three outriders escorted him as Churchill Downs bugler Steve Buttleman played "My Old Kentucky Home."

A large group of Churchill employees also lined the rail near the finish line to watch the procession.

After that last lap, the big screen played a more than five-minute tribute video to Asher and ended with these words of inspiration.

"For the rest of us who continue to walk this earth, smile daily. Show kindness. Stay positive. Encourage others and be there for everyone. This world will be a better place if only we have more John Asher in all of us."

The video also detailed Asher's lifelong love of horse racing and Churchill Downs. It said he vividly remembered watching the 1967 Kentucky Derby at age 11 and was instantly hooked from there.

He worked in radio for years before landing his dream job at the track in 1997 with a public relations position.

The video incorporated aspects of Asher's five passions in his life: his family, the Derby, WKU, music, and his Catholic faith.

