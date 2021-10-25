City officials to unveil street sign honoring African American photographer Charles 'Bud' Dorsey

The ceremony honoring the late photographer will take at the intersection of 18th Street and Burwell Avenue at noon on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved and well-known photographer is receiving an honor in Louisville’s west end, months after his passing.

A sign honoring Charles “Bud” Dorsey will be unveiled on Tuesday, according the Metro Council. The sign will designate Burwell Avenue and 18th Street as “Charles ‘Bud’ Dorsey Way.”

The sign is extra special because the Louisville Defender is located there, and Dorsey took photos for the historic African American paper for years.

“I am so proud to honor Bud Dorsey in this way. Because of his work behind the camera, we can clearly see the evolution of our communities. By design, photographers are behind the scenes. But today we say to Bud, ‘We see you, we appreciate you, and the work you’ve done matters to us,’” Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, who represents District 3, said.

The ceremony will include remarks from city officials including Mayor Greg Fischer and former Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge. It happens at noon.

Dorsey passed away at the age of 80 and documented the Black community, event and issues. He also worked for the Courier Journal and started the West End Photography Club to encourage kids to pursue photography.

