WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHAS11) -- They survived the Great Depression, the World War II, life wasn't easy for the men and women aboard Honor Flight Bluegrass. Sixty-two Kentucky and Indiana veterans went on the trip of a lifetime.

The Honor Flight offers an overnight trip to D.C. to see their memorial and others. Many say them for the first time. The trip is free of charge to the veterans.

Honor Flight Bluegrass is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special flight only for WWII veterans.

GALLERY: Kentuckiana veterans on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. 01 / 10 01 / 10

© 2018 WHAS-TV