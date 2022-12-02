Here's how to send a Christmas card Kentuckiana veterans

Last year, the Honor Flight Bluegrass received over 27,000 cards for nearly 2,000 veterans. Here's how you can help this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer to those who put their lives on the line for our country? Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to help do just that.

The nonprofit honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices and that's why this year they're bringing back their annual Christmas Cheer Campaign for its third year.

According to a press release, the Honor Flight served over 1,770 veterans in Kentuckiana more than 27,300 Christmas cards donated by the community last year.

The Honor Flight says this year, they've got nearly 2,000 veterans to mail Christmas cards to and deliver to the Kentucky Veteran Facilities, so they need your help once again.

Drop off signed Christmas cards to the Middletown VFW Post #1170 (107 N. Evergreen Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40243) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

In addition, the nonprofit says it's in need of donations of stamps.

As a bonus, you'll get to meet Santa and a few of the Honor Flight's veterans while they help collect and package cards for mailing.

