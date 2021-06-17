Airborne again! Honor Flight Bluegrass set to return with veteran flight

The organization said they are prioritizing WWII and Korean War veterans for the trip to Washington DC in October.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a press conference, Honor Flight Bluegrass announced they are returning with a veteran flight in October.

The group that flies WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to visit their respective memorials in Washington D.C. took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization does these flights for free to honor the legacies of the veterans and typically has three flights a year.

Organizers say they needed to push their trip to October because of the regulations they have to follow.

"It's going to be really difficult but we didn't want to wait another year," Jeff Thoke with Honor Flight Bluegrass said.

The organization says 35 veterans passed away before they could make their flights. This year organizers are prioritizing WWII and Korean War veterans for their trip.

If you know a veteran that would like to travel with the Honor Flight you can apply online.

