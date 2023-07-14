Honor Flight Bluegrass hosts 3rd Annual Classic Car Show to help send veterans to Washington D.C.

Shine up those classic wheels because the event is judged by Kentuckiana veterans.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shine up your classic cars because the Honor Flight Bluegrass is hosting its 3rd Annual Classic Car Show this weekend.

The car show will be at Mike Linnig's Restaurant, located at 9308 Cane Run Road, on Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UPDATE: The car show was originally scheduled for Saturday, it has been postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather.

Bring the family to check out some cool cars and trucks in Kentuckiana. There will also be music by Kaintuck and raffle drawings throughout the day.

If you'd like to participate in this year's car show, registration costs $25 per vehicle or $10 if the car is owned by a veteran. Registration closes at 12:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Cars will be judged by WWII, Korean War and Vietnam veterans. Winners will be announced around 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the car show will go toward helping the Honor Flight Bluegrass send Kentucky's veterans to see their national monuments in Washington D.C.

This year's car show is sponsored by Bearno's Little Sicily Pizza, Karl Truan Law Offices, BAE Systems, Mike Linnig's Restaurant and many more, officials said.

For more information about the Honor Flight, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.