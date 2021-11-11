'They still love getting mail' | Honor Flight Bluegrass asking for your help sending Christmas cheer to veterans

'Tis the season! Cards should be placed in one of the multiple drop off locations around Louisville by Dec. 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honor Flight Bluegrass wants to add some holiday cheer for hundreds of veterans living in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. It's asking you to put pen to paper and send in a Christmas card to those who've served our country from WWII, Korea and Vietnam, to name a few.

"They still love getting mail," Kelli Oakley, with Honor Flight Bluegrass said. "It's definitely not the same as email. You're excited to go to the mailbox and get a note of thanks."

It's why for the second year, Honor Flight Bluegrass is making sure our veterans are not forgotten.

"I think we received cards from over 35 states last year," Oakley said. "We served over 1,600 and they got between, 10, 15 and 20 Christmas cards a piece. The public just blew our mind, because our goal was 3,500 and we got over 23,000 cards. It was amazing. We were Santa's elves and got to work."

This year's goal is even higher - to meet the demand of some 2,000 veterans - whether they're at home, in senior living, or in one of the state's four veteran facilities.

"People are also sending us their loved one's addresses so we can include them as well," Oakley said.

And the cards are already coming in.

"The veterans love the cards from the children," Oakley said. "It's a tearjerker. Veterans are sending us notes saying, thank you. And we're thinking, no wait! We're thanking you! You've got it all wrong!"

You can find a list of drop-off locations from Shelbyville to Louisville below.

You'll want to get them in by Dec. 3. No postage is needed, but you're welcome to donate some, as this is the main expense for Honor Flight's Christmas Cheer Campaign.

You can also send your cards through the mail. That deadline is Dec. 7.

