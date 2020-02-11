Homicides continue at record pace during month of October

In the first 10 months of the year, Louisville has had 140 homicides, 23 more than the record of 117 set in 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homicides and shootings continued at a record pace in October with 15 more homicides.

In the first 10 months of the year, Louisville has had 140 homicides, 23 more than the record of 117 set in 2016.

The city is also close to breaking the record for non-fatal shootings.

Louisville Metro Police Homicide reports 63 people were hit during October with non-fatal gunfire.

LMPD has also logged 497 non-fatal shootings which is close to the record of 505 set in 2016.

Christopher 2X, executive director of the non-profit Game Changers, said each shooting brings trauma and suffering to families and friends of victims.

He said the families and kids suffer in normal times but during a pandemic, it’s much worse.

If you have any information related to homicides or shootings, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.