Homicide suspect mistakenly released from prison arrested in Minnesota

Kevin Mason was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in South St. Paul after a faulty records review led to his release from an Indiana jail earlier this month.

ST PAUL, Minn — A Minnesota murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana earlier this month is back in custody after being arrested in South St. Paul.

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that 28-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Minnesota around 1 p.m. CT. USMS Chief Deputy Mike Fuller told KARE 11 Wednesday afternoon that Mason was taken into custody at a residence on the 900 block of Summit Avenue without incident.

Fuller said the agency "had info that he was back in Minnesota," and that the Northstar Fugitive Task Force, Minnesota Department of Corrections, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, South St. Paul Police Department and Dakota County SWAT Team, assisted with the arrest. The USMS said it obtained a "body-only search warrant" for the residence after task force members determined Mason was likely inside.

“The mission of the U.S. Marshals Service is to enforce federal laws and provide support to virtually all elements of federal justice system through multiple disciplines,” Eddie M. Frizell, U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota said in a release. “The U.S. Marshals have a long history of providing assistance and expertise to other law enforcement agencies in support of fugitive investigations. I want to extend my thanks to everyone involved in assisting with the arrest. The brave men and women of law enforcement worked diligently and courageously to bring this wanted dangerous fugitive to justice!”

Mason is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting that took place outside Shiloh Temple on June 11, 2021. Prosecutors allege Mason shot 29-year-old Dontevius Ahmad Catchings during a dispute following a funeral that was attended by multiple members of a known street gang.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in a statement. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources, most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 11, but was released on Sept. 13 due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. At least one employee was dismissed following the gaffe. Mason also had active warrants for parole violation and firearms possession out of Minnesota when he was mistakenly released from jail.

Last week, MCSO Col. James Martin said police waited six days before informing the public of Mason's release to try and give investigators a "tactical advantage" in their search for the fugitive.

A $10,000 reward was issued on Sept. 21 for information leading to Mason's arrest.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

