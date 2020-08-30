Fire damages 2 vacant homes in Portland neighborhood

Crews said the fire happened in the 2100 block of Rowan Street, not too far from Boone Square Park early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two homes in the Portland neighborhood were heavily damaged following an early morning fire.

Louisville firefighters responded to 2100 block of Rowan Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews reported heavy flames coming from a two-story home that spread to a nearby property.

Officials said it took less than 20 minutes for 28 firefighters to bring the blazed under control.

The homes were unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

Louisville Division of Fire’s arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

