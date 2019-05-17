LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two homes in Lake Dreamland were condemned in court on Thursday after inspectors claimed there was no running water or electricity in at least one of the houses.

“They gave us a list of stuff to do and we've gotten everything done,” explained James Roeder, who owns both homes with his wife, Robin.

Roeder said they replaced the roof, took care of the plumbing and septic issues, and repaired the windows, but the court still called the houses a health-hazard.

The couple lives in one home and their son lives in the other just a few doors down. Both families were ordered to vacate the property in 24 hours.

“We have nowhere to go,” Roeder pleaded with the judge.

The investigation into these homes began in January. Inspectors said they were illegally running water from one house to the other through a long hose.

“Because our one property has water in her name. The other property did not because of the taxes,” Roeder explained. “The water company would not turn it on even though we don't owe a bill, the guy who lived there previously owed one.”

The family told WHAS11 News that the flood last year is responsible for much of the mess in the yard, claiming the water left behind debris to clog the yard.

“We've got a grandson, a granddaughter and we don't know what we're going to do with them,” Roeder said.

Health officials want to see the houses boarded up.

