LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting anywhere close to Churchill Downs in a car on Derby Day is not easy.

That’s why people in the neighborhoods surrounding the track sell parking spaces in their yards.

“We have people who have been coming back to us to park, 40 years some of them,” Jimmy Jackson said.

Jimmy’s mother Nova Jackson has lived in the neighborhood just outside Churchill Downs for 51 years.

When people are looking to park their cars and head to the Derby, they come to her.

“They just pulled up one day and said we need a place to park and that started years ago,” Jimmy said.

It’s prime real estate on a day when parking is a hot commodity.

Selling parking spots has brought in more than some spending money, it’s created friendships.

“It’s like a family reunion,” Jimmy said.

That reunion isn’t isn’t happening this May.

“They love seeing us every year, we love seeing them and they’re down about it,” Jimmy said. “We’ve got friends that have been family for 20 years now, we’re anxious to see them.”

The Jacksons are hoping that in September there is once again a big family reunion.

