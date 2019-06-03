As the floodwaters go down, it's time for Jeff Cooper to start cleaning up.

"That's just par for the course. After I get this all cleaned up, I won't give this flood a second thought," he told WHAS11.

It is rinse and repeat for the Prospect homeowner. He's been through other floods since he moved in in 1995. Like many times before, he documented his experience with the rising Ohio River.

He estimates four and a half feet of unwelcomed water made its way inside his home. "I get it cleaned up and it looks good. Then I can enjoy it. I'm done with it. Don't have to do anymore," Cooper said.

What he didn't enjoy recently was the loss of his kayak - his main way of getting in and out of his neighborhood during flooding. Cooper says someone swiped it last month, but his anger was short-lived after a family saw his story and donated one.

"It meant a lot to me. I couldn't thank them enough," he said.

Cooper stayed behind to protect his other belongings. He's made similar decisions in the past because he says when flooding forces his neighbors out, their homes become a target for thieves. Luckily no one tried to take his things this time, but he heard a nearby neighborhood was hit last week.

"If people put as much effort into work as they do figuring out which houses to break in, going in and breaking in, you know they would likely be a productive person," he said.

Cooper is trying to stay positive despite some unwanted visitors who are taking aim during his most vulnerable time.

