LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Four days after storms ripped through Kentuckiana, one west Louisville homeowner is frustrated, claiming the damage to his home could have been avoided.

It’s been a long weekend for 66-year-old Anthony Wade. He spent it tearing up the tree that tore up his roof, Thursday afternoon during the storms.

"If I didn't have the slightest clue about trees or working on houses I really would be in the dark,” Wade said.

He said he knows what landed on his property is his responsibility. He also said he knows this shouldn't have happened.

"The act of God is one thing, I understand that, the act of nature, it’s no one's fault but this could have been avoided,” Wade said.

Wade has worried about this tree for years. He even called the city to report his concerns.

The city has a record of that call, it was August 2015. An urban forester inspected the tree soon after and found it was “dead”.

City officials said they sent a letter to Wade's next door neighbor, who is the rightful owner of the tree.

The letter demanded they take the tree down within 30 days.

It’s been two and half years and that tree was never removed. No one from the city followed up either.

One bad storm later, and it’s Wade's problem now.

"I went through the channels of what I was told to do, I had to go down to get the permit, I have no electricity since Thursday, my food has spoiled and this is where I'm at now,” Wade said.

He still doesn't have electricity, it was turned off on Thursday and he’s waiting for an inspector to give the “ok” to turn it back on.

Now, his options are limited.

He and his neighbor are ultimately responsible for the mess he tried to avoid years ago.

