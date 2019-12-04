LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire that broke out in the basement of an Eastwood home has sent at least one person to the hospital.

According to MetroSafe, the fire was reported in the 1200 block of Clark Station Road. The owner of that home was taken to the hospital to be treated for some minor burns.

While fire crews were battling the fire, two Eastwood firefighters got disoriented in the house and had to call for help. About 30 minutes later, another firefighter fell through the 1st floor of the house into the basement. He was treated at the scene and all three firefighters immediately went back to work.

Brooke Hasch, WHAS11

Crews got the fire out by 8:30 a.m. The homeowner said that the fire started in the basement, but it is unclear what caused the fire to start. Officials will continue to investigate the source of the fire.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.